This website shows you how awful your favorite sites looked 10 years ago

For better or worse, a lot has changed in the past ten years. Nowhere is that more true than on the Internet.

Taking you back is tenyearsago.io, a website that wants to show you what specific pages looked like on this day, ten years ago.

Visiting the White House page transports you back the the twilight years of George W. Bush’s now-halcyon presidency. In the gaming world, the folks at IGN were getting stoked about Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare and FIFA 08, while Apple wanted us to say hello to the iPhone.

In many respects, it felt a little bit like plus ça change, plus c’est la même chose. While the designs of these sites have changed substantially, the content remains largely the same.

Reddit is still incredibly nerdy, and incredibly liberal. Fox News still ask the tough questions (although back then, they were mostly about if Lindsay Lohan’s parents were responsible for her behavior, and if Kevin Federline would get custody over his children with Britney Spears). YouTube’s front page continues to be dominated with Vlog Brother videos, and the obligatory clips of dogs being adorable.

You can get a double serving of nostalgia here. Obviously, content refreshes every day, so it’s worth revisiting, just to see how much (or how little) things have changed.

