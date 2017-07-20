Elon Musk’s Boring Company gets “verbal approval” to build NYC-DC underground hyperloop

One of the biggest barriers to realizing Elon Musk’s bold infrastructure ambitions is regulatory. Expansive, underground tunnels and hyperloops are largely untested technologies, and the legal framework simply isn’t there to bring it to life.

But according to Elon Musk, things are picking up pace, and his ‘Boring Company’ has apparently gained “verbal approval” to build a hyperloop stretching from Washington D.C., to New York City.

Just received verbal govt approval for The Boring Company to build an underground NY-Phil-Balt-DC Hyperloop. NY-DC in 29 mins. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 20, 2017

City center to city center in each case, with up to a dozen or more entry/exit elevators in each city — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 20, 2017

The route proposed by Musk would include stops at Philadelphia and Baltimore, stopping at city centers. The entire trip would take 29 minutes, total.

It’s not clear who gave Musk “verbal approval,” and what that actually means in practice. After all, we don’t live in a society where things happen on the basis of verbal approval, but rather contracts and written law.

Read next: Read like The Flash, and remember it all with this speed reading course — just $19