Join the Future of Energy: Apply to the 2017 New Energy Challenge

Your innovative clean energy startup could bag you €100,000 in funds.

Cleaner energy is a crucial step towards a more sustainable future. The coming decade we will need fresh ideas to make sure everybody gets the power they need, while minimising the impact on our climate. To achieve this we need everybody – companies, governments, and consumers – to collaborate. We need bright and innovative startups to step up with new ideas that can shape the transition of energy and provide what society needs: More and cleaner energy.

This is where your startup comes in.

To stimulate the improvement and implementation of cutting-edge technology and energy solutions, Shell, in partnership with the startup accelerators Rockstart and YES!Delft, have launched the New Energy Challenge 2017, a competition to recognize and reward the talent of the most extraordinary startups that can shape the transition towards cleaner energy.

The New Energy Challenge 2017 aims to find and fund the most efficient and sustainable ideas to help solve the problem of our impeding energy transition. It’s the second time the competition is being held. This year, Shell, Rockstart and YES!Delft are determined to raise the bar for new business models and enable new technologies to shape the energy transition. Applying to the competition offers your startup a great opportunity for developing your business model and to gain future partnerships, expertise and financial support.

The New Energy Challenge 2017 is about more than just start-ups pitching ideas. Out of all the participants, twenty finalists will be selected who will receive coaching and advice on their proposals from world leading experts. They also experience an intensive training from the partners involved in the challenge and will have the unique opportunity to meet with other inspiring startups and scale-ups. During this ‘Booster Week,’ the final three finalists will be chosen, who will pitch their ideas before an international jury. The winner will be announced on September 28th.

The winning startup receives a €100,000 convertible loan, €25,000 in cash, and business advice from Shell for at least a year. The two runner-ups will both receive a cash prize and will respectively enter the Rockstart and the YES!Delft accelerator program to further develop their ideas.

Applying to the New Energy Challenge 2017 works as follows. First, the New Energy Challenge is only open to European and Israeli startups. The competition is calling on startups who are preferable active in integrated energy solutions or smart energies. If your start-up already possesses a potential award-winning innovative idea for cleaner energy production, that would be great.

Secondly, if you haven’t already, come up with an innovative and game-changing solution that can be implemented to turn our energy systems towards a more sustainable energy production. The New Energy Challenge 2017 is looking for innovative new technologies and integrated solutions which can contribute to cleaner energy systems and can connect users to these systems, meeting the growing energy demand – all while being effective, profitable and scalable.

Lastly, go to www.newenergychallenge.com and apply. You can submit your world-changing idea for the New Energy Challenge 2017 from June 7 until July 19 2017. After the deadline on July 19, the best twenty ideas will be picked. These finalists will have the chance to compete in the finals on September 25-28 in Amsterdam, The Netherlands during StartupFest 2017.

So has your startup got what it takes to shape the transition into the age of cleaner energy production? Do you want to win a €100,000 investment by Shell and take your innovative clean energy solutions and technology to a new level?

Join the future of energy production. Go over to www.newenergychallenge.com, apply before 19 July and help shape the future energy system.