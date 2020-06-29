Here’s the list of all 59 Chinese apps banned by India

India banned 59 Chinese apps today in a surprise move. The government alleged that these apps were stealing data and sending it to servers located outside the country.

These apps include some major names such as Bytedance-owned TikTok and Helo, Tencent’s WeChat, UCBrower, Baidu Map, Mi Community, and Mi Video.

Here’s the full list of apps:

TikTok Shareit Kwai UC Browser Baidu map Shein Clash of Kings DU battery saver Helo Likee YouCam makeup Mi Community CM Browsers Virus Cleaner APUS Browser ROMWE Club Factory Newsdog Beauty Plus WeChat UC News QQ Mail Weibo Xender QQ Music QQ Newsfeed Bigo Live SelfieCity Mail Master Parallel Space Mi Video – Xiaomi WeSync ES File Explorer Viva Video – QU Video Inc Meitu Vigo Video New Video Status DU Recorder

Vault- Hide

Cache Cleaner DU App studio DU Cleaner

DU Browser Hago Play With New Friends Cam Scanner Clean Master – Cheetah Mobile Wonder Camera Photo Wonder QQ Player We Meet Sweet Selfie Baidu Translate Vmate QQ International QQ Security Center QQ Launcher U Video V fly Status Video Mobile Legends DU Privacy At the time of writing this story, all these apps were still available for download on both Google Play Store and Apple App Store.