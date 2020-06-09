Twitter is bringing its Stories-like Fleets feature to India

by Ivan Mehta in India

Credit: Twitter

Twitter said today that it’s rolling out its ephemeral tweets experiment to India today. In March, the company started experimenting with this feature in Brazil.

Last month, the social network expanded the experiment to Italy. Now, it’s rolling it out in India — which has more than 400 million internet users.

These ephemeral updates, just like Stories features of Instagram, disappear after 24 hours. The company didn’t specify how many people are using this feature. But given that it’s making it available in another country suggests that at least some users are interested.

 

