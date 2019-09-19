Google opens a new AI research centre in India
At its annual Google for India event in the capital of New Delhi today, the search giant announced it’s opening an
Developing…
Read next: Google Lens now translates text around you in Indic languages
by Ivan Mehta — in India
At its annual Google for India event in the capital of New Delhi today, the search giant announced it’s opening an
Developing…
Read next: Google Lens now translates text around you in Indic languages
Got two minutes to spare? We'd love to know a bit more about our readers.
Start!
All data collected in the survey is anonymous.