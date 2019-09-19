Google opens a new AI research centre in India

by Ivan Mehta in India

At its annual Google for India event in the capital of New Delhi today, the search giant announced it’s opening an AI research center in Bangalore, led by scientist Dr. Manish Gupta. The center called Google Research India will focus on tools that can be used by government and private entities.

Developing…

