Google Assistant gets its own phone number in India

Google is making its Assistant available to people in India via a phone call, so they don’t need a smart speaker or even a smartphone to access the service. The company announced at its Google for India annual event it has partnered with mobile carrier Vodafone-Idea to enable this feature. And as with Assistant on connected devices, it works with multiple languages.

The company said it’s been testing the line in two cities: Lucknow in Kanpur. If you’re a Vodafone-India user in India, you can call 000-800-9191-000 to chat with Assistant in English or Hindi.

Google said you can check scores, get traffic updates, and locate stores around you with this line. This line is meant to provide Google Assitant to people who have low-connectivity in parts of the country.