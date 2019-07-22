How to watch India’s Chandrayaan-2 lunar mission launch live

Events celebrating the 50th year of Apollo 11 Moon landing are underway, but India is gearing up for its own second mission to the moon.

Dubbed Chandrayaan-2, the lunar mission was originally scheduled for last Monday, but a technical snag resulted in it being aborted an hour before take-off.

Less than five hours for the launch !!!

Filling of Liquid Oxygen for the Cryogenic Stage(C25) of #GSLVMkIII-M1 commenced#Chandrayaan2 #ISRO — ISRO (@isro) July 22, 2019

It’s the first Indian expedition to attempt a soft landing on the Moon’s south polar region with home-grown technology, and to explore the lunar terrain with home-grown technology. With this mission, India will be the fourth country ever to soft land on the lunar surface.

Chandrayaan-2 is set for lift-off at 2:43 PM IST/ 10:13 AM BST/ 2:13 AM PT/ 5:13 AM ET. The event will be livestreamed on Indian Space Research Organization‘s Twitter and Facebook pages. You can also follow it live on public service broadcaster Doordarshan’s YouTube channel (embedded on top).

Read next: Moonday Morning: South Korea lost $2.3 billion to cryptocurrency crimes over last 2 years