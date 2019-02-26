Here’s how to get Spotify Premium in India ahead of its official launch

People in India have eagerly waited for Spotify to launch in the country. Well, that date might arrive real soon, as the company has silently rolled out premium plans at Rs. 119 ($1.67) per month.

The option to sign up for the premium service seems to be working for only existing customers. Here’s how you can try and get it.

Go to the Spotify site on the desktop and login to your account.

Click on your profile, and then on the Account option.

Go to Edit Profile, and change your country to India.

Spotify settings

Once you’ve done that, head to the trial page to sign up for the monthly plan. Right now, it seems that only credit card payments are supported.

Spotify Payment

Apparently, one-time payment for (3-months, 6-months, and, a year) and student plans are available to some users as well.

It also seems that selected users are getting an option to download Spotify‘s app from the play store. Mind you, officially the app is not available on Android or iOS at the moment. Well, that date might arrive real soon, as the company has silently rolled out premium plans at Rs. 119 ($1.67) per month.

Spotify is now available in india pic.twitter.com/NEiADWdac3 — 🌴NewRomantics Stan🌴/Stream No one (@BrarzKhush) February 23, 2019

We’ll update you once Spotify‘s officially launched in India.

Read next: CrazyTalk Animator 3 Pro is animation made easy, and it's 55% off