Try to spend Bill Gates’ $116B fortune in this online shopping game

What would you do if you woke up a billionaire? Would you take a whack at solving world hunger? Maybe travel the world? Do something boring like investing? Or maybe just buy an island?

It’s hard to imagine just what you can buy with all that money. But imagine if you had $115.6 billion like Bill Gates. You too would probably think a box of frozen pizza rolls cost $22, and not $8.

So, let’s spend Bill Gates‘ money. Introducing the web-app that lets you calculate all the different sorts of items you can buy and sell using Microsoft’s co-founder’s cash.

The game lists a bunch of items along with their prices that Bill (you) can buy. You have the choice to buy a luxury bottle of wine ($7,000), a book ($15), a Tesla ($75,000), and an entire cruise ship ($930,000,000).

Remember: This is just your average shopping trip, if you were Bill Gates of course.

First, I’m going to start with just the necessities to get your life off the ground — from an annual Netflix subscription, a car, some clothes, a phone, some land to build my mansion, and a… horse.

This all came to the bargain price of $35,402.