Google invests $4.5B in Jio Platforms for a 7.7% stake

Google has just invested $4.5 billion in Jio Platforms in exchange for a 7.7% stake.

Earlier this week, the search giant said it’ll invest $10 billion in India within the next five to seven years. Google’s investment in Jio covers more than 45% of the promised money.

After this investment, Reliance Jio has now raised over $20 billion this year by giving up more than 33% in the company.

Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance, said that with this investment, it’s closing this round of raising money.

developing…