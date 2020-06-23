Wirecard’s former CEO arrested over those missing billions

Powered by

Wirecard‘s former CEO Markus Braun has been arrested after turning himself in on Monday evening.

Braun resigned last week after auditors failed to locate 1.9 billion euros ($2.1 billion) in revenue, money that the German fintech firm later admitted most likely “doesn’t exist.”

Wirecard stock crashed almost 90% since the missing billions were first announced, with more than $12 billion wiped from its market value in just three days.

Braun has been detained on suspicion of inflating Wirecard’s balance sheet and revenues in a bid to solicit more money from both customers and investors, according to DW.com.

This is a developing story. More to come.

