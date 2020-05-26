A look at the $17 billion stock portfolio of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation

As the world watched the coronavirus (COVID-19) threat spread across the world, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation was making big Wall Street bets — pouring hundreds of millions of dollars into US tech giants like Apple, Twitter, and Amazon.

Gates‘ fund also built fresh positions in Google’s Alphabet and China’s ecommerce darling Alibaba, worth $107 million and $100 million respectively.

Hard Fork built the graphic below to visualise the stock market calls made by the Gates Foundation in the first three months of 2020.

It shows you the weighting of the fund‘s $17.35 billion portfolio filtered by sector; click on a piece to reveal exactly how many shares it owns and what they’re worth.

(NB: If the visualisation doesn’t appear, try loading this page in Desktop Mode.)