After Airbnb, Uber lays off 14% of its workforce — nearly 3,700 employees

The gig economy is crumbling during the coronavirus pandemic. Uber announced it is laying off 3,700 employees — nearly 14% of its 26,900-strong workforce.

The company revealed the move in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission submitted on May 2, 2020. The majority of layoffs will affect the company‘s customer support and recruitment teams, according to the documents.

“Due to lower trip volumes in its rides segment and the [Uber’s] current hiring freeze, [Uber] is reducing its customer support and recruiting teams by approximately 3,700 full-time employee roles,” the filing reads. “In connection with these actions, [Uber] estimates that it will incur approximately $20 million related to severance and other termination benefits.”

The ride-sharing giant cites the coronavirus as the main cause, blaming “uncertainty resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on [its] business.”

In addition to the cuts, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi has agreed to forego his salary for the remainder of the year. The Uber boss made $1 million in base salary in 2019, but bonuses and stock awards make up most of his compensation, according to CNBC.

Uber stock has dropped nearly 2.5% since the announcement.

The more concerning bit is more cuts might follow. “We are looking at many scenarios and at each and every cost, both variable and fixed, across the company,” Khosrowshahi said in a memo to employees. “We want to be smart, to move fast, to retain as many of our great people as we can, and treat everyone with dignity, support and respect.”

Uber, whose bookings have purportedly dropped by 80%, is expected to deliver a final financial update within two weeks, CNBC notes.

The announcement comes a day after fellow gig economy giant Airbnb revealed it was letting go 25% of its workforce — or nearly 1,900 people. Just like Khosrowshahi, its CEO Brian Chesky cited an immense drop in revenue due to the pandemic.

