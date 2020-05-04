Elon Musk’s luxury houses listed for sale days after ‘own no home’ tweet

Elon Musk isn’t messing about: It appears the maverick billionaire is actually selling at least two of his luxury California homes.

Listings for two multi-million-dollar houses reported to be owned by Musk recently appeared on real estate website Zillow.

Just three days ago, Tesla‘s CEO tweeted that he was selling all physical possessions and vowed to own no home. When asked why, Musk replied: “Freedom.”

Just one stipulation on sale: I own Gene Wilder’s old house. It cannot be torn down or lose any its soul. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 1, 2020

Around the same time, Musk declared he thought the price of Tesla stock was too high — a tweet that caused a 10% crash and wiped $14 billion from the company’s market value.

Musk forbids you from tearing down Willie Wonka’s home

One of Musk‘s apparent listings is the home of Hollywood legend Gene Wilder, who played Willie Wonka in the original film.

That’s listed for $9.5 million, but Musk warned on Friday that whoever buys it cannot tear it down (or lose any of its soul… whatever that means.)

Musk had reportedly used the house as a private school for his kids.

The other listed property is considerably more expensive: A $30 million Lower Bel Air estate on a private knoll that overlooks the Bel Air Country Club, the city, and the ocean.

“Large master suite with separate dual baths and closets, family wing, two-story library, theater, two-room guest suite, lighted championship tennis court, wine cellar, gym, pool, vast grassy yard and fruit orchard. Motor court with five-car garage,” reads the website description.

Hard Fork has reached out to Musk to confirm that these are his listings and will update this piece should we learn more.

These two properties aside, Musk is sitting on an extensive real estate property that’s valued in excess of $100 million — so if the SpaceX founder means what he says, we can expect a ton more listings in the coming weeks.

[H/T Sam Shead]