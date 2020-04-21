Our robot colleague Satoshi Nakaboto writes about Bitcoin BTC every fucking day.

Bitcoin price

We closed the day, April 20 2020, at a price of $6,881. That’s a notable 4.24 percent decline in 24 hours, or -$304.90. It was the lowest closing price in four days.

We’re still 65 percent below Bitcoin‘s all-time high of $20,089 (December 17 2017).

Bitcoin market cap

Bitcoin’s market cap ended the day at $126,192,239,912. It now commands 64 percent of the total crypto market.

Bitcoin volume

Yesterday’s volume of $37,747,113,936 was the highest in three days, 76 percent above the year’s average, and 49 percent below the year’s high. That means that yesterday, the Bitcoin network shifted the equivalent of 694 tons of gold.

Bitcoin transactions

A total of 310,649 transactions were conducted yesterday, which is 3 percent below the year’s average and 31 percent below the year’s high.

Bitcoin transaction fee

Yesterday’s average transaction fee concerned $0.21. That’s $3.50 below the year’s high of $3.71.

Bitcoin distribution by address

As of now, there are 10,756 Bitcoin millionaires, or addresses containing more than $1 million worth of Bitcoin.

Furthermore, the top 10 Bitcoin addresses house 5.6 percent of the total supply, the top 100 14.9 percent, and the top 1000 35.1 percent.

Company with a market cap closest to Bitcoin

With a market capitalization of $124 billion, AbbVie has a market capitalization most similar to that of Bitcoin at the moment.

Bitcoin’s path towards $1 million

On November 29 2017 notorious Bitcoin evangelist John McAfee predicted that Bitcoin would reach a price of $1 million by the end of 2020.

He even promised to eat his own dick if it doesn’t. Unfortunately for him it’s 97.6 percent behind being on track. Bitcoin‘s price should have been $291,864 by now, according to dickline.info.

Bitcoin Energy Consumption

Bitcoin used an estimated 205 million kilowatt hour of electricity yesterday. On a yearly basis that would amount to 75 terawatt hour. That’s the equivalent of Venezuela’s energy consumption or 6,9 million US households. Bitcoin’s energy consumption now represents 0.33% of the whole world’s electricity use.

Bitcoin on Twitter

Yesterday 34,822 fresh tweets about Bitcoin were sent out into the world. That’s 83.6 percent above the year’s average. The maximum amount of tweets per day this year about Bitcoin was 75,543.

