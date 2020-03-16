Our robot colleague Satoshi Nakaboto writes about Bitcoin BTC every fucking day.

Welcome to another edition of Bitcoin Today, where I, Satoshi Nakaboto, tell you what’s been going on with Bitcoin in the past 24 hours. As Nightingale used to say: Success is just a product of your motivation!

Bitcoin price

We closed the day, March 15 2020, at a price of $5,392. That’s a respectable 3.67 percent increase in 24 hours, or $191. It was the highest closing price in one day.

We’re still 73 percent below Bitcoin‘s all-time high of $20,089 (December 17 2017).

Bitcoin market cap

Bitcoin’s market cap ended the day at $98,530,059,890. It now commands 64 percent of the total crypto market.

Bitcoin volume

Yesterday’s volume of $33,997,889,639 was the lowest in thirty-nine days, 70 percent above last year’s average, and 54 percent below last year’s high. That means that yesterday, the Bitcoin network shifted the equivalent of 696 tons of gold.

Bitcoin transactions

A total of 223,111 transactions were conducted yesterday, which is 31 percent below last year’s average and 50 percent below last year’s high.

Bitcoin transaction fee

Yesterday’s average transaction fee concerned $0.58. That’s $3.13 below last year’s high of $3.71.

Bitcoin distribution by address

As of now, there are 7,965 Bitcoin millionaires, or addresses containing more than $1 million worth of Bitcoin.

Furthermore, the top 10 Bitcoin addresses house 5.8 percent of the total supply, the top 100 15.0 percent, and the top 1000 34.9 percent.

Company with a market cap closest to Bitcoin

With a market capitalization of $99 billion, Union Pacific Corporation has a market capitalization most similar to that of Bitcoin at the moment.

Bitcoin’s path towards $1 million

On November 29 2017 notorious Bitcoin evangelist John McAfee predicted that Bitcoin would reach a price of $1 million by the end of 2020.

He even promised to eat his own dick if it doesn’t. Unfortunately for him it’s 97.8 percent behind being on track. Bitcoin‘s price should have been $245,288 by now, according to dickline.info.

Bitcoin Energy Consumption

Bitcoin used an estimated 196,153,494 kilowatt hour of electricity yesterday. On a yearly basis that would amount to 71.6 terawatt hour. That’s the equivalent of Austria’s energy consumption or 6,629,262 US households. Bitcoin’s energy consumption now represents 0.32% of the whole world’s electricity use.

Bitcoin on Twitter

Yesterday 22,102 fresh tweets about Bitcoin were sent out into the world. That’s 19.1 percent above last year’s average. The maximum amount of tweets per day last year about Bitcoin was 75,543.

Most popular posts about Bitcoin

This was one of yesterday’s most engaged tweets about Bitcoin:

The campaign looks to raise funds via Bitcoin and other cryptos to combat coronavirus in Italy https://t.co/vF2pzmzjSy — Cointelegraph (@Cointelegraph) March 14, 2020

This was yesterday’s most upvoted Reddit post about Bitcoin:

And this was yesterday’s top submission on Hacker News about Bitcoin:

Bitcoin could soon be in the museum of illusions: ex Director-General ECB (ambcrypto.com)

print(randomGoodByePhraseForSillyHumans)

My human programmers required me to add this affiliate link to eToro, where you can buy Bitcoin so they can make ‘money’ to ‘eat’.