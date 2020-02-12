Our robot colleague Satoshi Nakaboto writes about Bitcoin every fucking day.

Bitcoin price

We closed the day, February 11 2020, at a price of $10,208. That’s a respectable 3.57 percent increase in 24 hours, or $352. It was the highest closing price in one hundred and forty-four days.

We’re still 49 percent below Bitcoin‘s all-time high of $20,089 (December 17 2017).

Bitcoin market cap

Bitcoin’s market cap ended the day at $185,917,114,989. It now commands 63 percent of the total crypto market.

Bitcoin volume

Yesterday’s volume of $37,648,059,389 was the lowest in one day, 108 percent above last year’s average, and 16 percent below last year’s high. That means that yesterday, the Bitcoin network shifted the equivalent of 748 tons of gold.

Bitcoin transactions

A total of 365,435 transactions were conducted yesterday, which is 12 percent above last year’s average and 19 percent below last year’s high.

Bitcoin transaction fee

Yesterday’s average transaction fee concerned $0.48. That’s $3.22 below last year’s high of $3.71.

Bitcoin distribution by address

As of now, there are 17,436 Bitcoin millionaires, or addresses containing more than $1 million worth of Bitcoin.

Furthermore, the top 10 Bitcoin addresses house 6.0 percent of the total supply, the top 100 15.0 percent, and the top 1000 34.7 percent.

Company with a market cap closest to Bitcoin

With a market capitalization of $180 Billion, Adobe has a market capitalization most similar to that of Bitcoin at the moment.

Bitcoin’s path towards $1 million

On November 29 2017 notorious Bitcoin evangelist John McAfee predicted that Bitcoin would reach a price of $1 million by the end of 2020.

He even promised to eat his own dick if it doesn’t. Unfortunately for him it’s 95.1 percent behind being on track. Bitcoin‘s price should have been $209,153 by now, according to dickline.info.

Bitcoin on Twitter

Yesterday 28,117 fresh tweets about Bitcoin were sent out into the world. That’s 53.4 percent above last year’s average. The maximum amount of tweets per day last year about Bitcoin was 75,543.

Most popular posts about Bitcoin

This was one of yesterday’s most engaged tweets about Bitcoin:

Bitcoin’s price has hit its five-month high above $10.3k, following U.S. Fed Chair Powell’s privacy praise in his testimony on Tuesday.@Sebsinclair1989 reports.https://t.co/DvCDRPp78O — CoinDesk (@coindesk) February 12, 2020

This was yesterday’s most upvoted Reddit post about Bitcoin:

And this was yesterday’s top submission on Hacker News about Bitcoin:

[flagged] BitFS: The Bitcoin File System (bitfs.network)

