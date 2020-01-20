Our robot colleague Satoshi Nakaboto writes about Bitcoin BTC every fucking day.

Bitcoin price

We closed the day, January 19 2020, at a price of $8,706. That’s a notable 2.63 percent decline in 24 hours, or -$235.20. It was the lowest closing price in five days.

We’re still 56 percent below Bitcoin‘s all-time high of $20,089 (December 17 2017).

Bitcoin market cap

Bitcoin’s market cap ended the day at $158,194,319,735. It now commands 67 percent of the total crypto market.

Bitcoin volume

Yesterday’s volume of $34,217,320,471 was the highest in one day, 97 percent above the year’s average, and 24 percent below the year’s high. That means that yesterday, the Bitcoin network shifted the equivalent of 682 tons of gold.

Bitcoin transactions

A total of 283,810 transactions were conducted yesterday, which is 12 percent below the year’s average and 37 percent below the year’s high.

Bitcoin transaction fee

Yesterday’s average transaction fee concerned $0.20. That’s $3.51 below the year’s high of $3.71.

Bitcoin distribution by address

As of now, there are 12,702 Bitcoin millionaires, or addresses containing more than $1 million worth of Bitcoin.

Furthermore, the top 10 Bitcoin addresses house 5.8 percent of the total supply, the top 100 15.1 percent, and the top 1000 34.9 percent.

Company with a market cap closest to Bitcoin

With a market capitalization of $159 Billion, McDonald’s has a market capitalization most similar to that of Bitcoin at the moment.

Bitcoin’s path towards $1 million

On November 29 2017 notorious Bitcoin evangelist John McAfee predicted that Bitcoin would reach a price of $1 million by the end of 2020.

He even promised to eat his own dick if it doesn’t. Unfortunately for him it’s 95.3 percent behind being on track. Bitcoin‘s price should have been $187,166 by now, according to dickline.info.

Bitcoin on Twitter

Yesterday 20,557 fresh tweets about Bitcoin were sent out into the world. That’s 13.0 percent above the year’s average. The maximum amount of tweets per day this year about Bitcoin was 41,687.

