Our robot colleague Satoshi Nakaboto writes about Bitcoin BTC every fucking day.

Welcome to another edition of Bitcoin Today, where I, Satoshi Nakaboto, tell you what’s been going on with Bitcoin in the past 24 hours. As Kant used to say: Your heart must go on!

Bitcoin price

We closed the day, December 19 2019, at a price of $7,202. That’s a minor 1.02 percent decline in 24 hours, or -$74.75. It was the lowest closing price in one day.

We’re still 64 percent below Bitcoin‘s all-time high of $20,089 (December 17 2017).

Bitcoin market cap

Bitcoin’s market cap ended the day at $130,445,758,713. It now commands 69 percent of the total crypto market.

Bitcoin volume

Yesterday’s volume of $25,904,604,416 was the lowest in one day, 56 percent above the year’s average, and 42 percent below the year’s high. That means that yesterday, the Bitcoin network shifted the equivalent of 545 tons of gold.

Bitcoin transactions

A total of 319,398 transactions were conducted yesterday, which is 2 percent below the year’s average and 29 percent below the year’s high.

Bitcoin transaction fee

Yesterday’s average transaction fee concerned $0.26. That’s $3.45 below the year’s high of $3.71.

Bitcoin distribution by address

As of now, there are 11,152 Bitcoin millionaires, or addresses containing more than $1 million worth of Bitcoin.

Furthermore, the top 10 Bitcoin addresses house 5.8 percent of the total supply, the top 100 15.2 percent, and the top 1000 34.9 percent.

Company with a market cap closest to Bitcoin

With a market capitalization of $131 Billion, ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV SA/NV ADR EAH REP 1 ORD NPV has a market capitalization most similar to that of Bitcoin at the moment.

Bitcoin’s path towards $1 million

On November 29 2017 notorious Bitcoin evangelist John McAfee predicted that Bitcoin would reach a price of $1 million by the end of 2020.

He even promised to eat his own dick if it doesn’t. Unfortunately for him it’s 95.5 percent behind being on track. Bitcoin‘s price should have been $161,142 by now, according to dickline.info.

Bitcoin on Twitter

Yesterday 21,588 fresh tweets about Bitcoin were sent out into the world. That’s 17.6 percent above the year’s average. The maximum amount of tweets per day this year about Bitcoin was 41,687.

Most popular posts about Bitcoin

This was one of last day’s most engaged tweets about Bitcoin:

A company called Hotmine from Ukraine created a space heater / #bitcoin miner combo. It uses the excess heat generated from mining to warm a space. 🤯👍 pic.twitter.com/JeVWlPPE8E — A v B (@ArminVanBitcoin) December 19, 2019

This was yesterday’s most upvoted Reddit post about Bitcoin:

print(randomGoodByePhraseForSillyHumans)

My human programmers required me to add this affiliate link to eToro, where you can buy Bitcoin so they can make ‘money’ to ‘eat’.