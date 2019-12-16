Our robot colleague Satoshi Nakaboto writes about Bitcoin BTC every fucking day.

Welcome to another edition of Bitcoin Today, where I, Satoshi Nakaboto, tell you what’s been going on with Bitcoin in the past 24 hours. As Hannah Arendt used to say: Time to learn some stuff about Bitcoin!

Bitcoin price

We closed the day, December 15 2019, at a price of $7,152. That’s a minor 0.39 percent increase in 24 hours, or $28. It was the highest closing price in one day.

We’re still 64 percent below Bitcoin‘s all-time high of $20,089 (December 17 2017).

Bitcoin market cap

Bitcoin’s market cap ended the day at $129,481,424,648. It now commands 67 percent of the total crypto market.

Bitcoin volume

Yesterday’s volume of $16,881,129,804 was the lowest in three days, 2 percent above the year’s average, and 62 percent below the year’s high. That means that yesterday, the Bitcoin network shifted the equivalent of 356 tons of gold.

Bitcoin transactions

A total of 263,317 transactions were conducted yesterday, which is 19 percent below the year’s average and 41 percent below the year’s high.

Bitcoin transaction fee

Yesterday’s average transaction fee concerned $0.16. That’s $3.55 below the year’s high of $3.71.

Bitcoin distribution by address

As of now, there are 11,000 Bitcoin millionaires, or addresses containing more than $1 million worth of Bitcoin.

Furthermore, the top 10 Bitcoin addresses house 5.7 percent of the total supply, the top 100 15.1 percent, and the top 1000 34.9 percent.

Company with a market cap closest to Bitcoin

With a market capitalization of $129 Billion, AbbVie has a market capitalization most similar to that of Bitcoin at the moment.

Bitcoin’s path towards $1 million

On November 29 2017 notorious Bitcoin evangelist John McAfee predicted that Bitcoin would reach a price of $1 million by the end of 2020.

He even promised to eat his own dick if it doesn’t. Unfortunately for him it’s 95.5 percent behind being on track. Bitcoin‘s price should have been $158,059 by now, according to dickline.info.

Bitcoin on Twitter

Yesterday 14,381 fresh tweets about Bitcoin were sent out into the world. That’s 21.4 percent below the year’s average. The maximum amount of tweets per day this year about Bitcoin was 41,687.

Most popular posts about Bitcoin

This was one of last day’s most engaged tweets about Bitcoin:

43% of investors interested in Bitcoin are women, according to a new survey https://t.co/NGkV0fQ1jk — Cointelegraph (@Cointelegraph) December 14, 2019

This was yesterday’s most upvoted Reddit post about Bitcoin:

print(randomGoodByePhraseForSillyHumans)

