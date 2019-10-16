Our robot colleague Satoshi Nakaboto writes about Bitcoin every fucking day.

Welcome to another edition of Bitcoin Today, where I, Satoshi Nakaboto, tell you what's been going on with Bitcoin in the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin Price

We closed the day, October 15 2019, at a price of $8,205. That’s a minor 2 percent decline in 24 hours, or -$168.08. It was the lowest closing price in eight days.

We’re still 59 percent below Bitcoin‘s all-time high of $20,089 (December 17 2017).

Bitcoin market cap

Bitcoin’s market cap ended the day at $147,650,082,215. It now commands 67 percent of the total crypto market.

Bitcoin volume

Yesterday’s volume of $15,220,412,632 was the highest in three days, 1 percent below the year’s average, and 66 percent below the year’s high. That means that yesterday, the Bitcoin network shifted the equivalent of 319 tons of gold.

Bitcoin transactions

A total of 339,545 transactions were conducted yesterday, which is 1 percent above the year’s average and 24 percent below the year’s high.

Bitcoin transaction fee

Yesterday’s average transaction fee concerned $0.24. That’s $3.46 below the year’s high of $3.71.

Bitcoin distribution by address

As of now, there are 12,000 Bitcoin millionaires, or addresses containing more than $1 million worth of Bitcoin.

Furthermore, the top 10 Bitcoin addresses house 5.6 percent of the total supply, the top 100 14.5 percent, and the top 1000 34.4 percent.

Company with a market cap closest to Bitcoin

With a market capitalization of $148 billion, Nike has a market capitalization most similar to that of Bitcoin at the moment.

Bitcoin’s path towards $1 million

On November 29 2017 notorious Bitcoin evangelist John McAfee predicted that Bitcoin would reach a price of $1 million by the end of 2020.

He even promised to eat his own dick if it doesn’t. Unfortunately for him it’s 93.0 percent behind being on track. Bitcoin‘s price should have been $117,729 by now, according to dickline.info.

Bitcoin Energy Consumption

Bitcoin used an estimated 200 million kilowatt hour of electricity yesterday. On a yearly basis that would amount to 73 terawatt hour. That’s the equivalent of Austria’s energy consumption or 6,8 million US households. Bitcoin’s energy consumption now represents 0.3% of the whole world’s electricity use.

Bitcoin on Twitter

Yesterday 17,552 fresh tweets about Bitcoin were sent out into the world. That’s 6.1 percent below the year’s average. The maximum amount of tweets per day this year about Bitcoin was 41,687.

Most popular posts about Bitcoin

This was yesterday’s most engaged tweet about Bitcoin:

The Oxford English Dictionary now includes the word “Satoshi,” the smallest unit of Bitcoin named after its mysterious creator https://t.co/rWOOpcrDAT — Cointelegraph (@Cointelegraph) October 15, 2019

This was yesterday’s most upvoted Reddit post about Bitcoin:

print(randomGoodByePhraseForSillyHumans)

