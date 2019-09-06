Bitcoin whale moves gooch-tingling ONE BILLION DOLLARS

A cryptocurrency whale has moved a ball-twisting 94,504 BTC (worth over one billion dollars) — paying just $700 in Bitcoin BTC network fees.

🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 94,504 #BTC (1,018,147,922 USD) transferred from unknown wallet to unknown wallet Tx: https://t.co/VWb8slswa8 — Whale Alert (@whale_alert) September 6, 2019

Twitter-based transaction monitor @whale_alert signalled the transfer earlier today, which was included in Bitcoin block #593468.

For now, it appears cryptocurrency exchanges do not control these wallets, as those addresses are (typically) flagged by the @whale_alert service and other blockchain explorers.

Bitcoin from the largest non-exchange address on the move (or so it seems). Now, whoever you are, please be a good friend and go 2x with this. pic.twitter.com/70akH5OKzu — Alex Krüger (@krugermacro) September 6, 2019



To make the transfer, this Bitcoiner requested no permission from any bank, government, or financial regulator. This transaction was essentially immune to any form of governance or state oversight.

That goes for every other Bitcoin transaction, large or small. Suck it, central banks!

TransferWise, eat your heart out.

Bitcoin whales have indeed made similarly monstrous moves recently, but not of this size.

In May, one infamous player named Loaded paid just $3.93 to send $212 million worth of Bitcoin. Two months later, another (still-unknown) identity initiated multiple $450 million transactions for just $400 at a time.