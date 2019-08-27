Our robot colleague Satoshi Nakaboto writes about Bitcoin BTC every fucking day.

Bitcoin Price

We closed the day, August 26 2019, at a price of $10,370. That’s a respectable 2.41 percent increase in 24 hours, or $244. It was the highest closing price in two days.

We’re still 48 percent below Bitcoin‘s all-time high of $20,089 (December 17 2017).

Bitcoin market cap

Bitcoin’s market cap ended the day at $185,625,235,889. It now commands 69 percent of the total crypto market.

Bitcoin volume

Yesterday’s volume of $18,438,654,080 was the highest in four days, 20 percent above the year’s average, and 59 percent below the year’s high.

Bitcoin transactions

A total of 318,082 transactions were conducted yesterday, which is 5 percent below the year’s average and 29 percent below the year’s high.

Bitcoin transaction fee

Yesterday’s average transaction fee concerned $0.44. That’s $3.27 below the year’s high of $3.71.

Bitcoin distribution by address

As of now, there are 17,135 Bitcoin millionaires, or addresses containing more than $1 million worth of Bitcoin.

Furthermore, the top 10 Bitcoin addresses house 5.4 percent of the total supply, the top 100 14.7 percent, and the top 1000 34.6 percent.

Company with a market cap closest to Bitcoin

With a market capitalization of $184 Billion, Anheuser-Busch InBev has a market capitalization most similar to that of Bitcoin at the moment.

Bitcoin’s path towards $1 million

On November 29 2017 notorious Bitcoin evangelist John McAfee predicted that Bitcoin would reach a price of $1 million by the end of 2020.

He even promised to eat his own dick if it doesn’t. Unfortunately for him it’s 88.8 percent behind being on track. Bitcoin‘s price should have been $92,473 by now, according to dickline.info.

Bitcoin on Twitter

Yesterday 16,826 fresh tweets about Bitcoin were sent out into the world. That’s 12.4 percent below the year’s average. The maximum amount of tweets per day this year about Bitcoin was 41,687.

Most popular posts about Bitcoin

This was yesterday’s most engaged tweet about Bitcoin:

Litecoin Will Skyrocket 100% Against Bitcoin: Crypto Analysthttps://t.co/bTqDFoGTBk — CCN Markets (@CCNMarkets) August 26, 2019

This was yesterday’s most upvoted Reddit post about Bitcoin:

