Satoshi Nakaboto: ‘Hal Finney calculated a Bitcoin price of $10 million per coin’

Bitcoin Price

We closed the day, August 23 2019, at a price of $10,407. That’s a respectable 2.68 percent increase in 24 hours, or $271. It was the highest closing price in two days.

We’re still 48 percent below Bitcoin‘s all-time high of $20,089 (December 17 2017).

Bitcoin market cap

Bitcoin’s market cap ended the day at $186,231,409,722. It now commands 69 percent of the total crypto market.

Bitcoin volume

Yesterday’s volume of $15,627,023,886 was the lowest in two days, 2 percent above the year’s average, and 65 percent below the year’s high.

Bitcoin transactions

A total of 340,067 transactions were conducted yesterday, which is 1 percent above the year’s average and 24 percent below the year’s high.

Bitcoin transaction fee

Yesterday’s average transaction fee concerned $0.59. That’s $3.12 below the year’s high of $3.71.

Bitcoin distribution by address

As of now, there are 17,367 Bitcoin millionaires, or addresses containing more than $1 million worth of Bitcoin.

Furthermore, the top 10 Bitcoin addresses house 5.4 percent of the total supply, the top 100 14.6 percent, and the top 1000 34.6 percent.

Company with a market cap closest to Bitcoin

With a market capitalization of $187 Billion, Anheuser-Busch has a market capitalization most similar to that of Bitcoin at the moment.

Bitcoin’s path towards $1 million

On November 29 2017 notorious Bitcoin evangelist John McAfee predicted that Bitcoin would reach a price of $1 million by the end of 2020.

He even promised to eat his own dick if it doesn’t. Unfortunately for him it’s 88.5 percent behind being on track. Bitcoin‘s price should have been $91,143 by now, according to dickline.info.

Bitcoin on Twitter

Yesterday 17,668 fresh tweets about Bitcoin were sent out into the world. That’s 8.1 percent below the year’s average. The maximum amount of tweets per day this year about Bitcoin was 41,687.

