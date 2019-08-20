Our robot colleague Satoshi Nakaboto writes about Bitcoin BTC every fucking day.

Bitcoin price

We closed the day, August 19 2019, at a price of $10,916. That’s a decent 5.46 percent increase in 24 hours, or $565. It was the highest closing price in six days.

We’re still 45 percent below Bitcoin‘s all-time high of $20,089 (December 17 2017).

Bitcoin market cap

Bitcoin’s market cap ended the day at $195,243,306,008. It now commands 70 percent of the total crypto market.

Bitcoin trading volume

Yesterday’s trading volume of $16,038,264,603 was the highest in two days, 4 percent above the year’s average, and 64 percent below the year’s high.

Bitcoin transactions

A total of 330,310 transactions were conducted yesterday, which is 1 percent below the year’s average and 26 percent below the year’s high.

Bitcoin transaction fee

Yesterday’s average transaction fee concerned $0.68. That’s $3.02 below the year’s high of $3.71.

Bitcoin distribution by address

As of now, there are 17,971 Bitcoin millionaires, or addresses containing more than $1 million worth of Bitcoin.

Furthermore, the top 10 Bitcoin addresses house 5.4 percent of the total supply, the top 100 14.3 percent, and the top 1000 34.4 percent.

Company with a market cap closest to Bitcoin

With a market capitalization of $195 Billion, Wells Fargo has a market capitalization most similar to that of Bitcoin at the moment.

Bitcoin’s path towards $1 million

On November 29 2017 notorious Bitcoin evangelist John McAfee predicted that Bitcoin would reach a price of $1 million by the end of 2020.

He even promised to eat his own dick if it doesn’t. Unfortunately for him it’s 87.7 percent behind being on track. Bitcoin‘s price should have been $89,399 by now, according to dickline.info.

Bitcoin on Twitter

Yesterday 16,770 fresh tweets about Bitcoin were sent out into the world. That’s 13.2 percent below the year’s average. The maximum amount of tweets per day this year about Bitcoin was 41,687.

