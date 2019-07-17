Find out how long until John McAfee must eat his own dick (cos Bitcoin)

Two years have passed since cybersecurity wild-man John McAfee first told the world he would eat his own dick if his Bitcoin BTC price prediction didn’t come true — and things still aren’t looking good.

if not, I will eat my dick on national television. — John McAfee (@officialmcafee) July 17, 2017

When I predicted Bitcoin at $500,000 by the end of 2020, it used a model that predicted $5,000 at the end of 2017. BTC has accelerated much faster than my model assumptions. I now predict Bircoin at $1 million by the end of 2020. I will still eat my dick if wrong. pic.twitter.com/WVx3E71nyD — John McAfee (@officialmcafee) November 29, 2017

Dickening.com is a website that counts down until McAfee is required to (potentially) consume his own barbecued shlong live on television – December 31, 2020 (now colloquially referred to as The Dickening).

As it stands, for Bitcoin to reach $1,000,000 (and for McAfee‘s peen to have any hope of seeing 2021), its price must rise by more than $1,800 every single day between now and The Dickening.

“Conversely, if Bitcoin is worth One Million Dollars [sic] by that day, most of the world is going to feel like dicks for not listening,” reads a message posted underneath the timer.

For reference, Bitcoin is currently worth a little less than $10,000.

McAfee still has time to devise a way out

McAfee, supposedly in self-imposed exile in Cuba, hasn’t forgotten about his bet.

In April, he claimed it was “mathematically impossible” for Bitcoin to be worth less than $1,000,000 by the end of 2020, but sadly failed to provide a framework to show his working.

Even last week, a confident McAfee tweeted: “[…] I’m still positive about my $1 mil [sic] BTC price by the end of 2020,” albeit before shilling two obscure tokens on his followers (as per his alleged modus operandi).

McAfee has also previously said he’s “never lost a bet.”

Sure, it’s unlikely McAfee will be a man and keep his word, but you can track the status of The Dickening here.

At the very least, he has roughly 533 days to prepare an excuse — you know, just in case.