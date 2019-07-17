Powered by

Find out how long until John McAfee must eat his own dick (cos Bitcoin)

Will 1 BTC = $1M by 2021? McAfee's dong sure hopes so

Two years have passed since cybersecurity wild-man John McAfee first told the world he would eat his own dick if his Bitcoin BTC price prediction didn’t come true — and things still aren’t looking good.

Dickening.com is a website that counts down until McAfee is required to (potentially) consume his own barbecued shlong live on television – December 31, 2020 (now colloquially referred to as The Dickening).

As it stands, for Bitcoin to reach $1,000,000 (and for McAfee‘s peen to have any hope of seeing 2021), its price must rise by more than $1,800 every single day between now and The Dickening.

“Conversely, if Bitcoin is worth One Million Dollars [sic] by that day, most of the world is going to feel like dicks for not listening,” reads a message posted underneath the timer.

For reference, Bitcoin is currently worth a little less than $10,000.

McAfee still has time to devise a way out

McAfee, supposedly in self-imposed exile in Cuba, hasn’t forgotten about his bet.

In April, he claimed it was “mathematically impossible” for Bitcoin to be worth less than $1,000,000 by the end of 2020, but sadly failed to provide a framework to show his working.

Even last week, a confident McAfee tweeted: “[…] I’m still positive about my $1 mil [sic] BTC price by the end of 2020,” albeit before shilling two obscure tokens on his followers (as per his alleged modus operandi).

McAfee has also previously said he’s “never lost a bet.”

Sure, it’s unlikely McAfee will be a man and keep his word, but you can track the status of The Dickening here.

At the very least, he has roughly 533 days to prepare an excuse  you know, just in case.

Published July 17, 2019
David Canellis

