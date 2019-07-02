Powered by

Cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbase suffer downtime as CloudFlare goes dark

This ecosystem relies on centralized services, and it hurts

Major web host CloudFlare has suffered a technical mishap that sent multiple cryptocurrency services – including Coinbase – into unexpected downtime.

Cryptocurrency services known to have been affected include Bitfinex, Coinbase, Coinbase Pro, CoinMarketCap, and MyEtherWallet.

The full extent of interruptions to live cryptocurrency trade as a result of Cloudflare‘s outage hasn’t yet been disclosed.

Hard Fork has reached out to Coinbase and Bitfinex to learn more, and will update this piece should we receive a reply.

Last November, prominent South Korean cryptocurrency exchanges Upbit and Coinone experienced similar downtime when Amazon Web Services suddenly went dark across the region.

At pixel time, CloudFlare seems to have returned to normal, and the cryptocurrency ecosystem is reminded once again of how damaging reliance on centralized services can be.

