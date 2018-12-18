Belgian cryptocurrency scam blacklist swells to 113 dodgy domains

The Belgian Financial Services and Markets Authority (FSMA) has identified a fresh batch of cryptocurrency scams. It has added a swathe of new sites to its blockchain blacklist, expanding it to 113 dodgy domains.

In a special warning to local investors, FSMA declared it prudent for Belgians to keep a serving of moules-frites between themselves and the businesses behind the following 14 websites:

www.ajassetmanagement.com

www.cabinet-finsbury.com

www.capital-coventry.com

www.capital-secure.com

www.capitalmarketing-internationalltd.com

www.cashlesspaygroup.com

www.cobber-finance.com

www.conseil-premium.com

www.cryptomonaies.com

www.direct-ep.com

www.epargnecapital.com

www.gbe-capital.com

www.moneo-invest.com

www.phoenix-gm.com

Due to the seemingly endless threat of phony cryptocurrency companies, authorities added examples of common red-flags it feels are helpful for newbie blockchain investors.

“The principle remains the same: they offer you an investment they claim is secure, easy and very lucrative,” FSMA warns. “They try to inspire confidence by assuring you that you don’t need to be an expert in cryptocurrencies in order to invest in them.”

“They claim to have specialists who will manage your investments for you. You are told that your funds can be withdrawn at any time or that they are guaranteed. In the end, the result is always the same: the victims find themselves unable to recover their money!”

This update marks the sixth time the Belgians have updated their cryptocurrency blacklist this year, after February’s passionate post that urged the public to be smart when choosing digital asset investments.

The most up-to-date list can be found here. Even if you aren’t located in Belgium, it’s probably best to check it out, you know, just in case.