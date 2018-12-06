Hodl my beer: Coinbase trademarks the non-word ‘BUIDL’

In a seemingly random move Coinbase has submitted a trademark request for the word “buidl.” No, you read the correctly, the cryptocurrency exchange is trying to trademark a miss-spelling of the word “build.”

The application document identifies the trademark in relation to “Software as a service (SAAS) services featuring software for transactions using virtual currency, namely, software for managing, buying, selling, storing, transacting, exchanging, sending and receiving virtual currency.”

The application goes on to say that the trademark will be used in conjunction with “temporary use of non-downloadable computer software for use in accessing, reading, tracking, trading and using tokens via blockchain technology.”

We don’t have much else to go on right now, but given the above, it sounds like Coinbase might be in the midst of developing some cloud-based developer tools for buying and selling cryptocurrencies.

It seems Coinbase has a sense of humor at least, there is an undeniable symmetry between the word “buidl” and “hodl.” Maybe it’s easier to get a trademark approval for a word that’s not actually spelled correctly.

[H/T Jameson Lopp]