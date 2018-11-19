This Bitcoin-themed cover of Rebecca Black’s ‘Friday’ is somehow worse than the original

Greek lore tells the tale of Medusa — a fearsome monster who could turn mortals into pillars of stone, should they be unfortunate enough to gaze upon her. For the digital age, there’s something similar. Check out the Bitcoin BTC remix of Rebecca Black’s ‘Friday,’ from cryptocurrency comedy songwriters (that’s a thing, apparently) Crypto Finally.

At least, I think I’ve turned stone. I’ve barely moved since I heard it. Like a Windows 95 computer trying to open a 100MB PDF file, I’m completely frozen, desperately trying to process what I just heard.

Was it real? Am I hallucinating? Did I snort some ketamine and touch the void? Is the bridge to the chorus really “They don’t take cryptocurrency. They should take cryptocurrency. Excuse me sir; what currency will you take?”

Should you want to sing along at home, Crypto Finally helpfully left the lyrics in the video bio.

Momma freaks out, day after thanksgiving

Drags me to the mall, gotta get them sales

Christmas coming up, gotta catch them deals ‘heck I ́ m doing here?

I don’t use cash!

What century are we in?

Get with the program!

These shops are so outdated

Ever heard of crypto? I use bitcoin!

They don’t take cryptocurrency

They should take cryptocurrency

Excuse me sir; what currency will you take?

Its Bitpay

Bitpay

Gotta get with my Bitpay

Everyone’s adopting bitcoin, don’t be a weeirdo

Bitpay

Bitpay

They won’t accept my Bitpay

What’s the point of Black Friday sales fiat losers

Robbing me, Robbing me, Yeah!

Robbing me, Robbing me, Yeah!

FUD, FUD, FUD, FUD

Try to get me to sell in the bear run

Once I ́ m at the mall, everything looks lame

I want an Orange Julius but it ́ s all the same

FUD, FUD, think about FUD

You don’t even take XRP?

You keep it, just keep it

I don’t need your smoothie, no

But dang it looks so good I want it super bad, though

They don’t take cryptocurrency

They should take cryptocurrency

Excuse me sir; what currency will you take?

Its Bitpay

Bitpay

Gotta accept my Bitpay

Everyone’s adopting bitcoin don’t be a weeirdo

Bitpay

Bitpay

They won’t accept my Bitpay

What’s the point of black Friday sales fiat losers

Robbing me, Robbing me, Yeah!

Robbing me, Robbing me, Yeah!

FUD, FUD, FUD, FUD

Try to get me to sell in the bear run

Please accept my Bitcoin

I don’t use no cash, no cash

Please please please take my Bitcoin, please take my Bitcoin

Your sales will go through the roof

Sooner or later you’re gonna have to

You’ll have to get with cryptocurrency

Bitpay

Bitpay

Gotta accept my Bitpay

Everyone’s adopting bitcoin don’t be a weeirdo

Bitpay

Bitpay

They won’t accept my Bitpay

What’s the point of black friday sales fiat losers

Robbing me, Robbing me, Yeah!

Robbing me, Robbing me, Yeah!

FUD, FUD, FUD, FUD

Try to get me to sell in the bear run

When the cryptocurrency bubble eventually reaches zero, I hope the repo men take Crypto Finally’s microphones.