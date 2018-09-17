Cryptocurrency researchers ask for XMR donations to secure Monero wallets

Cryptography researchers have urged the Monero community to donate XMR in order to continue the development of the popular anonymous altcoin Monero.

Academics Brandon Gooddall (also known as Surae Noether) and Dr. Sarang Noether have launched crowdfunding campaigns to raise money to continue investigating the usefulness of Monero multi-sig wallets (wallets that require more than one key to send transactions).

The reason the academics have appealed to the community for funds is because Monero is proudly an open-source and non-profit cryptocurrency project.

As there is no defining, central organization to Monero, members of its Research Lab submit funding requests to the community. Both seek the equivalent of roughly $9,000 per month, each, in the Monero cryptocurrency (XMR).

In an email to Hard Fork, Monero founder and lead developer Riccardo Spagni, also known as ‘fluffypony,’ insisted on the necessity of the work to be funded.