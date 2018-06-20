Amsterdam Airport now has a Bitcoin ATM

The main international airport of the Netherlands will now let you convert those “leftover euros” at the end of your Eurotrip to cryptocurrency.

Amsterdam Airport Schiphol announced today that it has installed a “Bitcoin ATM” to let passengers convert euro to Bitcoin and Ethereum.

The ATM is installed for a six-month trial period — to gauge demand for the service among passengers. Schiphol says that it is the first European airport to offer such service to travellers.

“Schiphol is constantly looking for ways to innovate and provide optimum service to passengers,” Tanja Dik, director of Consumer Products and Services at Schiphol said in the announcement. “With the Bitcoin ATM, we hope to provide a useful service to passengers by allowing them to easily exchange ‘local’ euros for the ‘global’ cryptocurrencies Bitcoin and Ethereum. That can be beneficial if, for instance, it’s not possible to spend euros in their home country.”

If you do end up at Schiphol Airport, you will find the Bitcoin ATM in Arrival Hall 2. The ATM is accessible from the corridor to Departure Halls 1 and 2, and the Schiphol Plaza. Here’s how it looks:

The ATM has been introduced in partnership with ByeleX Data Solutions BV — a Dutch company that provides cryptocurrency payment integration services to businesses.

It is worth noting that Schiphol is not the first airport in the world to lend support to cryptocurrencies. In a first, merchants at Brisbane Airport in Australia integrated cryptocurrency payments in May.

With the number of businesses accepting virtual currencies increasing rapidly — it has become a lot easier for enthusiasts to travel the world on cryptocurrencies alone.