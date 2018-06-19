IBM is offering a free blockchain course for students in India

IBM is offering a free certificate course on blockchain technology for students in India.

The technology giant has partnered with Indian elearning platform National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning (NPTEL) to offer a 12-week online course titled “Blockchain Architecture Design and Use Cases.”

The enrolment for the course is currently open, but the coursework will not be available until July 30. Students will be required to submit weekly assignments and pass a final exam at the end of the course to successfully receive their certificate which will be co-signed by IBM.

While anyone across the world can signup for the course and learn — the final exam will only be conducted offline in select Indian cities.