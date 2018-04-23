Powered by

Put your Q in Bitcoin dev Jameson Lopp’s Answers session

Facebook-Answers (jameson lopp-barremoved)
  • What made you become a crypto enthusiast?
  • How can we make Bitcoin mining more eco-friendly?
  • What advice do you have for cryptocurrency newbies?

Ask all this and more to OG Bitcoin developer, Jameson Lopp.

Jameson Lopp has worked as an engineer for crypto asset wallets since 2015. He is the creator of Statoshi, a fork of Bitcoin Core that analyzes statistics of Bitcoin nodes, founder of Mensa’s Bitcoin Special Interest Group, and founder of the Triangle Bitcoin & Business meetup. In his spare time, he waxes philosophical upon the nature of Bitcoin.

Need inspiration? Check out his articles, his past interviews, and Statoshi’s website.

Ask your crypto questions now, and don’t forget to check back for his answers this Wednesday, April 25th!

