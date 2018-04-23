Put your Q in Bitcoin dev Jameson Lopp’s Answers session

What made you become a crypto enthusiast?

Jameson Lopp has worked as an engineer for crypto asset wallets since 2015. He is the creator of Statoshi, a fork of Bitcoin Core that analyzes statistics of Bitcoin nodes, founder of Mensa’s Bitcoin Special Interest Group, and founder of the Triangle Bitcoin & Business meetup. In his spare time, he waxes philosophical upon the nature of Bitcoin.

Welcome to Bitcoin, newcomers! Here's your FAQ: Q: Who should I trust?

A: Nobody. Q: When should I sell?

A: Never. Q: Is Bitcoin dying because ____?

A: No. Q: What have I gotten myself into?

A: Nobody knows. Q: How do I learn more?

A: https://t.co/POqNimM4uy — Jameson Lopp (@lopp) November 19, 2017

Need inspiration? Check out his articles, his past interviews, and Statoshi’s website.

