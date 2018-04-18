Verge coin’s own Twitter account is not verified but its imposter’s is

It seems Twitter is incapable of putting an end to the rampant ‘blue badge’ scams on its platforms.

Just last week, we reported on Twitter’s ‘blue badge’ profile scams in the cryptocurrency space that have been going on unchecked for two months at least.

Now, we’ve discovered that while Verge currency’s official Twitter account itself is unverified, there’s an imposter prowling around with a verified Twitter handle in the name of Verge currency.

The problem with Twitter verified profiles is that the account only loses the verified status when the username is changed — the account holders can still change their name and remain verified.

This gives scammers the leverage to keep changing their name and scam unsuspecting users who have not checked the username.

Take our guy in case, @seifsbei for example — they might be Verge Currency now, but a few moments ago, they were Ethereum’s co-founder Vitalik Buterin himself, giving away ETH in the reply section of Vitalik “Not giving away ETH” Buterin‘s tweet.

Verge has had a tough go of it lately— the last thing they need right now is a scam going around in their name. It got its Twitter account hacked back in March and the hackers managed to scam some of its followers out of their XVG. It also suffered a 51% attack two weeks ago in which more than 250,000 Verge coins were stolen.

Verge may have hoped things would get better in light of its recent partnership with Pornhub — only to have their coin’s market price go down following the announcement.

Twitter better get their game straight on controlling these verified profile scams on their platform — at least for Verge’s sake, if not for the unsuspecting users on its platform that end up losing their money to these scams.