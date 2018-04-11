Powered by

Bitcoin ‘creator’ Craig Wright is facing accusations of plagiarism

wright

It’s like the controversies surrounding Craig Wright — the self-proclaimed ‘Satoshi Nakamoto’ — are refusing to die out.

Wright is currently facing allegations of plagiarism for referencing someone else’s work without proper citations. In his latest academic publication titled The fallacy of selfish mining in Bitcoin, the self-proclaimed Bitcoin creator purportedly borrowed mathematical equations from another paper – A strong limit theorem on gambling systems – by authors Wen Liu and Jinting Wang, without giving citations.

Bitcoin Unlimited chief scientist Peter Rizun has since taken to Twitter to highlight the blatant overlaps between the two papers:

Wright has since denied the allegations.

He further added that the document is merely a “draft paper” which is why it lacks proper citations.

For the record, this is not the first time Wright has dealt with plagiarism accusations. Emin G Sirer, computer science professor at Cornell University, has pointed out that Wright has been accused of plagiarising before.

Allegedly, this is not his first case of plagiarism: https://t.co/vWZIk2e9ZI

JP Richardson, a JavaScript/Bitcoin developer had also accused Wright of stealing his blog post on ‘Generating a Bitcoin Address with JavaScript’ back in 2016.

Wright, in what was likely a dig at Sirer, tweeted that at least the missing citation made a bunch of mathematicians peruse his paper on “selfish mining.”

Just last week, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin called Wright a fraud at Deconomy conference in Seoul. He challenged why people with such dubious credentials are allowed to speak at reputed conferences.