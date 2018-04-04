Russia says ‘nyet’ to free exchange of cryptocurrencies

The Federal Financial Monitoring Service of the Russian Federation (Rosfinmonitoring) has come out against the free exchange of cryptocurrencies on Russian soil, local news outlet Bits.media reports.

Speaking at the congress of the Association of Russian Banks (ARB), Rosfinmonitoring deputy-head Pavel Livandy expressed his views that cryptocurrencies are high-risk, speculative assets that do not have real value. Here are his exact words:

The practice of free exchange of cryptocurrencies is not used anywhere in the world, even in jurisdictions with less strict regulations. The exchange only takes place through special exchanges which have pre-verified the identity of the person performing the exchange. Proceeding from this statement, it should be noted that this issue is being actively discussed.

Livadny further pointed that the responsibility of identity-verification will be borne by the exchange service on which the transaction is carried out: