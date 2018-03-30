Sex cam site launches CockBlockchain to put the ‘ass’ in crypto-assets

Color me surprised: Adult webcam site CamSoda is the latest company to hop on the blockchain bandwagon. The company is launching CockBlockchain, a digital media exchange platform that lets you earn cryptocurrency by sharing your nudes – or any other photos for that matter.

CamSoda VP Daryn Parker is comparing the initiative to a modern version of the popular game I’ll Show You Mine, If You Show me Yours.

“What used to be a game of sexual exploration and a rite of passage, has turned into people duping each other with fake pictures or, worse, exploiting those pictures on the internet,” Parker said. “With the launch CockBlockchain, which is made possible through our proven technology and smart contracts on the blockchain, we are reinventing this classic sex game.”

CamSoda says the platform is still in its beta stages, but it claims it is absolutely serious about this product. It further adds it plans to use its “proprietary penis and vagina recognition technology” to block off potential catfish accounts and underage users, though there are no details how this technology will be implemented.

Unfortunately, CamSoda hasn’t shared a white paper or any open-source code for CockBlockchain, which casts a shadow of doubt on the legitimacy of the project. The sex-themed cam site doesn’t have a working demo at the moment either, but it insists its initiative is “not a gag” – so hopefully we can give its platform a test drive once it becomes available to the masses.

Still though, it feels too much like a premature April Fool’s joke.

For the record, this is hardly the first time CamSoda has made waves with its quirky technological undertakings.

Earlier this year, the adult site teased this high-tech dildo that automatically orders you a pizza after an orgasm as well as this interactive web platform that made your sex toys vibrate harder when the price of Bitcoin soars.

Those curious to check out CamSoda’s CockBlockchain can head to the official website here. Just a little heads-up: it’s more of a concept than a real product at the moment. But maybe one day…