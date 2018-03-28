Earlier on March 9, cryptocurrency exchange desk Bittrex announced that it will delist 82 cryptocurrencies from its platform for violating its terms and conditions. It later added another two coins to the list on March 17.

The exchange has asked its users to withdraw these coins from their exchange before March 30, 2018, if they wish to keep them.

The 84 coins that will be delisted are:

8BIT

ADC

AM

AMS

APEX

ARB

BITS

BITZ

BLC

BOB

BSTY

BTA

BTC-FAIR

BTC-START

CCN

CRBIT

CRYPT

DAR

DGC

DRACO

DTC

FC2

FRK

FSC2

GEMZ

GHC

GP

GRT

HKG

HYPER

HZ

J

KR

LXC

MAX

MEC

METAL

MND

MTR

MZC

NAUT

NET

NEU

NTRN

OC

ORB

PRIME

PXI

ROOT

SCOT

SCRT

SFR

SLG

SLING

SOON

SPRTS

SSD

STEPS

STV

SWING

TES

TIT

TRI

TRK

U

UFO

UNIQ

UNIT

UNO

UTC

VIOR

VIRAL

VP

WARP

XAUR

XBB

XC

XCO

XDQ

XPY

XQN

XSEED

XTC

YBC

Out of these 84 coins, these 28 have broken blockchains or wallets, and the users will not be able to withdraw these coins from the exchange due to the faulty technology behind the coins itself:

APEX

BITS

BITZ

CRBIT

CRYPT

FSC2

HYPER

KR

LXC

MTR

NEU

OC

PRIME

ROOT

SCOT

SCRT

SFR

SLING

SSD

STEPS

U

UNIQ

VIOR

VIRAL

WARP

XDQ

XPY

XSEED

YBC

Bittrex has clarified that it reserves the right to remove any token or market from its Exchange for any reason without any prior notice.

The exchange cites the following reasons as grounds for delisting coins, although it also says that the list is not exhaustive:

Evolving regulatory standards and other compliance issues

Poor implementation of use cases or poor reception by community

Blockchain or related technology becomes compromised or defective

Token no longer supported by token team or others

Limited trading volume on the exchange or potentially suspicious trading activity

Experience with token applicant/team and their responsiveness to information requests

Violation of Bittrex’s terms of service or token listing agreement

Complaints by users or traders of the token

Even though Bittrex has not given an exact reason for delisting these coins, they all seem to have a common factor — low trading volume. For example, CoinMarketCap indicates the last 24 hours trading volume for some of the coins on this list are as follows:

8BIT – $2,000

ADC – $1,427

BSTY – $1,901

SCRT – $72

WARP – $28

In fact, many coins on the list aren’t even listed on Coinmarketcap.

Now go move your coins out of Bittrex before it’s too late – and don’t say we didn’t warn you.

