PSA: Withdraw these 84 altcoins from Bittrex before they get delisted on March 30
Earlier on March 9, cryptocurrency exchange desk Bittrex announced that it will delist 82 cryptocurrencies from its platform for violating its terms and conditions. It later added another two coins to the list on March 17.
The exchange has asked its users to withdraw these coins from their exchange before March 30, 2018, if they wish to keep them.
The 84 coins that will be delisted are:
- 8BIT
- ADC
- AM
- AMS
- APEX
- ARB
- BITS
- BITZ
- BLC
- BOB
- BSTY
- BTA
- BTC-FAIR
- BTC-START
- CCN
- CRBIT
- CRYPT
- DAR
- DGC
- DRACO
- DTC
- FC2
- FRK
- FSC2
- GEMZ
- GHC
- GP
- GRT
- HKG
- HYPER
- HZ
- J
- KR
- LXC
- MAX
- MEC
- METAL
- MND
- MTR
- MZC
- NAUT
- NET
- NEU
- NTRN
- OC
- ORB
- PRIME
- PXI
- ROOT
- SCOT
- SCRT
- SFR
- SLG
- SLING
- SOON
- SPRTS
- SSD
- STEPS
- STV
- SWING
- TES
- TIT
- TRI
- TRK
- U
- UFO
- UNIQ
- UNIT
- UNO
- UTC
- VIOR
- VIRAL
- VP
- WARP
- XAUR
- XBB
- XC
- XCO
- XDQ
- XPY
- XQN
- XSEED
- XTC
- YBC
- Out of these 84 coins, these 28 have broken blockchains or wallets, and the users will not be able to withdraw these coins from the exchange due to the faulty technology behind the coins itself:
- APEX
- BITS
- BITZ
- CRBIT
- CRYPT
- FSC2
- HYPER
- KR
- LXC
- MTR
- NEU
- OC
- PRIME
- ROOT
- SCOT
- SCRT
- SFR
- SLING
- SSD
- STEPS
- U
- UNIQ
- VIOR
- VIRAL
- WARP
- XDQ
- XPY
- XSEED
- YBC
Bittrex has clarified that it reserves the right to remove any token or market from its Exchange for any reason without any prior notice.
The exchange cites the following reasons as grounds for delisting coins, although it also says that the list is not exhaustive:
- Evolving regulatory standards and other compliance issues
- Poor implementation of use cases or poor reception by community
- Blockchain or related technology becomes compromised or defective
- Token no longer supported by token team or others
- Limited trading volume on the exchange or potentially suspicious trading activity
- Experience with token applicant/team and their responsiveness to information requests
- Violation of Bittrex’s terms of service or token listing agreement
- Complaints by users or traders of the token
Even though Bittrex has not given an exact reason for delisting these coins, they all seem to have a common factor — low trading volume. For example, CoinMarketCap indicates the last 24 hours trading volume for some of the coins on this list are as follows:
- 8BIT – $2,000
- ADC – $1,427
- BSTY – $1,901
- SCRT – $72
- WARP – $28
In fact, many coins on the list aren’t even listed on Coinmarketcap.
Now go move your coins out of Bittrex before it’s too late – and don’t say we didn’t warn you.
Read next: Roli's Songmaker Kit bundles its best music gear into one package