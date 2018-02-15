Coinbase admits it accidentally overcharged tons of cryptocurrency buyers

Following numerous complaints from concerned users on Reddit, popular cryptocurrency exchange desk Coinbase has confirmed a bug in its system resulted in accidentally charging tons of users multiple times for the same purchase – some complained being charged 17 times the original purchase.

“We can confirm that the unexpected charges are originating from our payment processing network, and are related to charges from previous purchases,” a spokesperson for the company said on Reddit. “To the best of our knowledge, these unexpected charges are not permanent and are in the process of being refunded.”

“We are actively investigating some reports from our customers about unexpected credit or debit card charges appearing on their statements from previous Coinbase purchases,” the spokesperson continued.

“You [meaning Coinbase] drained my bank account and now I have nothing,” one user cried out on Reddit. “Welp officially broke, charged 17×1000$ on my account,” said another user.

It remains unclear precisely what caused the glitch, but the exchange desk says it is working on a fix. The statement also implies that users will be reimbursed for the accidental multiple charges. For some reason, the company has yet to register the issue on its official status page.

Meanwhile, Coinbase is asking affected users to point to the faulty transactions in the Reddit thread where they confirmed the bug. You can check out the full thread here. We’ve contacted the company for comment and will update this piece accordingly if we hear back.

