Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase says it won’t be adding Ripple… for now

Coinbase today released a blog post denying it had plans to add any new assets. This indicates that rumors crypto’s current flavor of the week, Ripple (XRP), would be added to the popular exchange aren’t to be believed. At least not right this moment.

The exchange says, on its blog:

Coinbase will announce the addition of new assets only via our blog post or other official channels.

We previously reported that rumors of the Ripple addition were allegedly coming from inside the offices, and while there’s absolutely nothing to substantiate that, the blog post does serve to remind everyone that all of its employees are bound by certain agreements:

A committee of internal experts is responsible for determining whether and when new assets will be added to the platform in accordance with our framework. These individuals — and all employees at Coinbase — are subject to confidentiality and trading restrictions.

Make of that what you will.

It looks like Canada’s Coinsquare is going to get it first, but this by no means indicates Coinspace won’t ever exchange XRP. The language in the post certainly leaves a little wiggle room, (emphasis ours):

As of the date of this statement, we have made no decision to add additional assets to either GDAX or Coinbase. Any statement to the contrary is untrue and not authorized by the company.

This isn’t the first time Coinbase has had to address the issue of adding assets; nobody’s forgotten the Bitcoin Cash (BCH) fiasco.

