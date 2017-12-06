Bitcoin blasts past $12,000 for the first time

After crossing the $10,000 mark just a week ago, Bitcoin has now soared past $12,000 today; at the time of writing (4AM GMT), it’s at $12,253.

Perhaps even more notable is that CoinDesk’s Bitcoin Price Index shows that the cryptocurrency’s market capitalization – the valuation of all Bitcoins in circulation – has now crossed $200 billion for the first time ever. That should certainly put a smile on the Winklevoss twins’ identical faces. After pouring in $11 million into Bitcoin back when it cost $120 apiece, the duo became billionaires when the currency hit the $10,000 mark.

Bubble-schmubble, eh?