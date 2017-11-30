Bitcoin lost $2,000 in a single day, but that’s okay – right?

Bitcoin made cryptocurrency enthusiasts’ heads spin this week when its value first crossed $10,000 two days ago, and then surged past $11,000. But it also alarmingly dropped by more than $2,000 within a few short hours of crossing that milestone.

Perhaps you don’t really need to worry – at the time of writing (5:38AM GMT), Bitcoin looks to be hovering around $10,370 – up from its low of $9,749, as per Coindesk.

I’ll be honest, I’m terribly risk-averse, so this roller-coaster ride makes me uneasy – but I understand that this is par for the course for folks entrenched in the crypto scene. Everything will be okay.

I think.