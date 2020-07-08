3 neck-stretching routines you can easily do at your desk

It’s time for your morning coffee break, and you find yourself stretching your stiff neck almost by routine — but let’s face it: you’re probably doing it wrong.

Working from home or not having the right work setup in the office can wreak havoc on your physical health, causing a lot of stiffness and pain.

With this in mind, here are three easy neck stretches that I’ve found helpful — just do them at your desk and they’ll leave you feeling better in no time.

A quick routine covering all bases

This 8-minute video (c’mon, you’ve got 8 minutes to spare) will give you plenty of stretches to work with.

The first three neck stretches will target your upper traps, your levator scap, and your anterior scalene muscles — which can get super tight when you’re working at a computer or gaming for long periods of time.

Dr Jo will also walk you through chin tucks, which will work the muscles around your neck but also rest them if you’re suffering the effects of bad posture.

You will need a towel to perform some spine stretches, but don’t worry, it’s nothing too strenuous.

A yoga routine

Next up is Judi Bar, who brings you short but sweet yoga moves designed to relieve tension and open up your chest.

Don’t be scared of trying this, the poses are really simple, and you won’t need any props aside from your desk chair.

You can expect to roll your neck, circle your shoulders, lean, and stretch. And it feels so good!

A super duper quick ‘Deskercise’ routine

Now, if you’re pressed for time and you literally need to stretch on the job, then this ‘deskercise’ routine is for you.

You’ll stretch your neck and shoulders and will be feeling better in no time.

This is one of my firm favorites because it allows you to do simple exercises without too much down time.

Now, it really goes without saying but remember that none of these videos contain medical advice nor are they treatment plans. They are intended for general education and for demonstration purposes only. Please don’t use them to self-diagnose or self-treat any health, medical, or physical condition.

I know it can be a pain to get around to booking doctor’s appointments, but don’t use these exercises as a way to avoid seeing a doctor or to replace any advice they’ve given you. Make sure to consult your healthcare professional before doing any of the exercises demonstrated in the videos.