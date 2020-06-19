A comprehensive guide on how to become a DevOps engineer

This article was originally published on .cult by Kathrine Nicolaisen. .cult is a media platform for untold developer stories, where developers can read content around the softer side of development and watch documentaries about the tech they love. You can read this original piece here.

Type “what is DevOps” into Google and a staggering amount of results show. Considering DevOps is a relatively new term and job function in IT, there still seems to be some confusion among non-technical professionals as to what the role involves. This blog post gives a history of DevOps, provides a short comparison to System Admin, and finishes off with a glossary of DevOps terms.

A history of devOps

The earliest mentions of DevOps date back to the 2008 Agile Conference and a talk on Agile Infrastructure by Andrew Clay Shafer and Patrick Debois. At that time, businesses were experiencing problems with their tech infrastructure because the various departments weren’t effectively working together. Developers wrote code in isolation of the final product, which essentially meant that code often wasn’t compatible with the product environment. This caused a lot of problems in relation to deployment and bug fixes, which left System Administrators spread thin, and developers and product owners annoyed.

Naturally, this process was neither smooth nor efficient. The Agile movement first revolutionized the IT industry by increasing deployment frequency from one deployment every two to three weeks to 10 deployments per day. Since then, DevOps and Agile have kept pushing the boundaries of what is possible, and today companies like Amazon do several thousand deployments per day. In fact, Amazon are said to be doing one deployment every 11.6 seconds!

What is a DevOps engineer?

A DevOps Engineer is the person who knows the Software Development Lifecycle like the back of their own hand. They oversee code releases, and they were probably once a developer who became interested in network operations, or a system admin who wants to do more coding. Ultimately they turn ideas into reality.

Does DevOps replace system admin?

There seems to be a common misconception that DevOps is merely System Admin repackaged, but with fancier tools. The stereotype goes: DevOps code, System Admins don’t. In reality, it is fairer to say that there is a difference in focus between the two roles. System Admin is rather operative and maintenance, fixing things once they go wrong, while the focus of DevOps is automation through coding.

However, I must emphasize: System Admin shouldn’t be replaced; the role is still very much needed. Errors will still occur, and System Admins are vital for daily operations and maintenance, and DevOps cannot and should not replace Ops people. Instead DevOps should be seen as the bridge to make the lives of developers and System Admins a lot easier.

What does a DevOps engineer do?

DevOps removes the incompatibility between development and product environments by creating code that automates and speeds up the tasks of System Admin. Previously System Admins had to complete lots of fixes, restructurings, deployments, and small bits and pieces manually.

With DevOps, these things are automated and changes can be applied to all servers automatically rather than one-by-one manually. This means fewer tedious tasks and limitations for System Admin, allowing more time for server management and other maintenance tasks. For developers this means a better fit between the code they write and the actual product environment, therefore less rework and more time to focus on creating and developing.

At its best, DevOps improves workflow processes, infrastructure, and product performance through testing and fixing. Ultimately it’s a faster time to market, improved response times, better scalability and a much nicer IT environment to work in.

So what tools do DevOps Engineers use? The absolute top buzzwords to look out for are Chef, Puppet, Salt and Ansible, which are all configuration tools. However, for a more detailed insight in keywords and tools, we’ve has created the following glossary. Buckle up – it’s gonna be a long ride!

The day-to-day life of a DevOps engineer

There is no typical looking day for a DevOps Engineer. Differences in the role may vary when dealing with company size, culture, and existing work processes. Depending on the company culture, there can be pushback from people not wanting to change, this is when a DevOps might find themselves doing things outside of their job description.

Although, in a company that is proactive, a typical day will have a DevOps professional spending their time coding, testing, deploying, and retesting with various DevOps tools. Bugs will need fixing and time will be spent implementing processes in the teams to streamline development. On the social side of things, a DevOps engineer will have to ensure a culture of collaboration is maintained so that teams are working towards persistent improvement.

TL;DR – it’s a very important job.

The requirements to get a DevOps job

Educational requirements

Bachelor’s degree (Most candidates have)

Certified DevOps Engineer certification through AWS (Fewer candidates have)

DevOps Agile Skills Association (DASA) (Fewer candidates have)

Proficiency in Chef, Puppet, Ansible, and Salt

These are all tools enabling the scalability of server configuration and management through automation, which allows the orchestration of hundreds – even thousands of servers

Excellent software development skills

Everything you do as a DevOps engineer will rely heavily on the core skills of Linux, Python, and AWS (or alternate software) – proficiency in these is a must. Bear in mind, AWS has over a hundred services, knowing all these in and out is impossible, a DevOps engineer focuses primarily on the most common services and what’s essential for the product. Experience with Java, Python, and Groovy will also be necessary when it comes to design and implementation. Other relevant skills

Other relevant technical skills may include the following: Microsoft Server; Linux; Apache; Bash; and IP networking.

What is a typical DevOps engineer salary?

A DevOps engineer salary can vary greatly by years of experience and location. Here are the average DevOps salaries in some European countries.

The Netherlands: €59,275 ( €35k – 76k)

Germany: €60,000 (€45k – 78k)

Austria: €63,385 (€44k -78k)

Spain: €40,000 (€24k – 50k)

France: € 43,179 (€35k – 60k)

How to find the right DevOps engineer job for you

Given that you have the skills for a DevOps role, it won’t be hard to find a job; the position is currently in demand and projected to become even more so. When you do start looking for a role consider the following:

Where do you want to work?

The location will be one of your biggest considerations. Where you work will affect salary, work/life balance, your standard of living, family, schooling, and the list goes on. Take pains to research the ins and outs of each city to find something that suits your needs.

Preferred languages and tech stacks?

Where is it that you really shine? It’s often best to play to your strengths in this case. Learning new tools on the job can be a challenge, the same as working on projects which require expertise you are lacking.

Set salary expectations

If you plan to move internationally, the salary range will probably vary, don’t be surprised if you get an offer lower than expected. And in the negotiation phase, you probably don’t want to be asking for too much . If you would like to know more about salary negotiation check out The Basics of Salary Negotiation by Ryan Latta.

Apply to companies that work for your needs

Finding a company that fits all your requirements (or most) is the last step. You might prefer the flexibility of a start-up or the challenge of an enterprise both come with their own set of problems and benefits. When applying, think about the company culture and if it would be a good fit for you.

I hope this helps you on your journey to become a DevOps Engineer in 2020 and gives you a heads up on what to expect working in the role. For more information on interviewing as a DevOps engineer, check out this article: How to Become a DevOps Engineer.