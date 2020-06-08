3 simple website tweaks to impress your customers

Once a potential customer pulls up your website, you’ve got about three seconds to tell them what it is you do and what’s in it for them. If you don’t relay this information, the user will simply leave. They are busy and want solutions to their problems. Let’s look at a few examples:

Credit: Stevenpressfield.com Steven Pressfield’s website is for people that want to be writers. Note that the word “aspiring” appears twice in the text. He’s even made his page so you can’t help but scroll down further. That arrow makes any writer or artist want to keep scrolling. Steve is using a “story loop” in that he’s not giving you the whole story at once, just part of the story.

This is really important because your brain wants to close story loops. In most cases when you see an email that your brain just tells you to click, a story loop is being used. You want to find out the answer.

Here’s another example: Mike Vardy’s website Productivityist. The website is all about helping you be more productive by crafting your time. Not only does Mike tell you exactly what the website is about, but he also offers you a planner to help you make progress in exchange for an email address.

Credit: Productivityist.com Another example is Courtney Carver’s website called Be More With Less. Courtney’s website is all about simplicity and simplifying your life.

Credit: bemorewithless.com Courtney’s website has that at the very top of the webpage. What’s the website about? The very first word mentioned: simplicity. Okay, that’s a good start. But it’s more than simplicity. See the next sentence. It’s about a place to help you simplify your life, declutter your mind, and connect with your heart.

That image used gives a feeling of peace and rest. That’s huge. So many opt-ins don’t have any image at all. Let’s dig a little deeper. Here’s what is next on Courtney’s webpage.