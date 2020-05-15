5 low-impact workouts that’ll get you moving without pissing off your neighbors

The vast majority of us have now been cooped up working from home for two months as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

I’m guessing you’re exhausted, bored, frustrated, anxious, and exercise may just be the only thing keeping you sane — but if you live in a flat, or share with others, working out quietly can be hard.

This is why I wanted to share several low-impact workouts that won’t risk upsetting your neighbors or flatmates.

Quiet cardio

This workout will help you break a sweat, get your heart rate up, all without bothering your downstairs neighbours.

It’s totally apartment friendly. There may be no jumping, but don’t let that fool you: this low-impact routine is still tough.

16 minutes in hell

Coronavirus may have put a complete stop to your travel plans, but there’s no reason why you can’t do this hotel-approved routine in the comfort of your own home.

Joe, the BodyCoach, will have you doing two rounds featuring eight different exercises.

You’ll work for 40 seconds and rest for 20. Sound easy? Spoiler: it’s not!

Get your groove on

Are you ready to dance? This is a serious cardio workout that’s apparently guaranteed to burn a ton of calories.

The great thing about this session is that it caters for all ability levels.

Let go of your inhibitions and get grooving and so what if you look like a complete fool? No one can see you!

Are you a beginner? This one is for you

Here’s another simple, easy-to-follow, low-impact routine for beginners.

You won’t need any equipment but feel free to add some hand weights if you want to feel the extra burn.

You’ll be standing throughout the whole routine and no jumping means no noise.

Killer abs low-impact routine

To finish off, here’s a standing routine that’ll target your abs and obliques.

There’s no equipment needed and it only lasts 10 minutes, so you literally have no excuse.

You will, however, need to have good balance and be prepared to feel your core muscles burn.

These routines will have you moving in no time, and who knows, you may even enjoy yourself — but you’ll have to try them to find out.