Raising capital during a crisis? This podcast interviews VCs on how to get it done

The coronavirus pandemic will have long-lasting effects on the global economy. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) reported the worst global economic decline since the Great Depression, projecting a $9 trillion loss in global GDP over the next two years.

Despite the realities of a looming global recession, innovation has not faltered. But startups are now suddenly forced to acclimate to a very different world, and adapt their growth strategies accordingly, begging the question: how does one raise capital in a crisis?

Introducing the Data Market Services Inspiration Series, a new podcast produced and hosted by Tech.eu to support startups in the current crisis with advice and experienced insight.

This podcast is produced in collaboration with Data Market Services Accelerator, a European Commission-backed initiative involving TNW and nine other partners from across Europe. For six months, the DMS Accelerator offers training in business growth, legal and IP matters, GDPR, and data science, as well as investor matchmaking to 50 European data-driven startups. If you’d like to join the program, find out more here. The deadline is May 31!

Over the course of three episodes, we’ll hear from panels of experts and startups on how to grow their business and what key lessons they should take away from investors, government agencies, and fellow startups.

In this first episode, Tech.eu’s Andrii Degeler interviews Alastair Mitchell, a partner at EQT Ventures, followed by a VC panel featuring Itxaso del Palacio, an investment director at Notion, Jacqueline van den Ende, a partner at Peak Capital, and Janneke Niessen, the co-founder of CapitalT.

How has the current global climate affected how VCs approach new deals? How will the VC landscape change, post-COVID-19? What do VCs value most in a startup? Listen to episode one of Data Market Services Inspiration Series to find out:

To find the episode on Spotify, Google Podcasts, and Apple podcasts, click here.

And if you’re a startup looking for equity-free advice and support, join the Data Market Services Accelerator today.