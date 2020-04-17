Office work will never feel the same after the coronavirus pandemic

Rewind three months

Up to this point, Ana had spent her career in a traditional office environment. Suddenly, her company launched a new customer service initiative and working remotely became a possibility.

Ana and her team (all millennials) jumped at the chance to go remote, even volunteering to work a 24-hour rotational schedule in exchange for not having to come into the office.

The personal change was noticeable almost immediately, as expressed by Ana in our next interview:

“Working from home means I don’t have to go anywhere. It’s perfect! It gives me the freedom to do what I want and work still. This is the perfect job for me because the office is boring. In the 21st century you don’t have to be around people to communicate with them. You can use Skype; you can use Hangouts; you can use anything. You have a lot of opportunities!”

Ana’s expression as she talked to me was one of rapture, as though she had just met the love of her life. For the first time in months, she was positively glowing as she talked about work.

Unfortunately, due to poor company performance and general skepticism from older management, the remote program was canceled after three months and Ana’s team was all called back into the office.

This time her words to me were calculated, and her exasperation was thick: